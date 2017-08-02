Caught On Camera: Man Sneaks Into Neighbor’s Attic, Peers Into Bedroom Through Vent

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was caught on camera sneaking into his neighbor’s attic and peering into his bedroom through a vent.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim heard someone in his attic above his bedroom on multiple occasions. He also saw a light, which he believed to be from a flashlight, coming down through a vent in his bedroom ceiling. The victim said the only other person who had access to the attic was his neighbor, Robert John Havrilla.

When police questioned Havrilla, he said he couldn’t get into the space without a ladder and denied going onto the victim’s property.

The criminal complaint says the victim then bought a video camera and set it up in the space above his bedroom.

Footage shows Havrilla entering the victim’s attic with a drill and a light. He then lies down on top of a vent that is directly above the victim’s baby’s crib and the victim’s bed. Havrilla appears to drill a hole near the vent, and he is seen staying there for about half an hour. He then leaves the crawl space and goes back to his own property.

Havrilla is facing multiple charges.

