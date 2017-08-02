Police Trying To Identify Male Accused Of Deviant Sex Act

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a male accused of having sex with a juvenile.
West Mifflin police say the male seen in the images below allegedly committed a deviant sex act in public with a juvenile.
Police say they cannot release any further information at this time because this is an open, ongoing case.
Anyone who is able to identify this male should contact West Mifflin Police at (412) 461-0600, call 911 or submit information to the West Mifflin Police tip page here: WestMifflinPolice.com/submit-a-tip/
