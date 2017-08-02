STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Conner Hurt | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Police Trying To Identify Male Accused Of Deviant Sex Act

August 2, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: West Mifflin, West Mifflin Police Department

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a male accused of having sex with a juvenile.

West Mifflin police say the male seen in the images below allegedly committed a deviant sex act in public with a juvenile.

west mifflin sex act Police Trying To Identify Male Accused Of Deviant Sex Act

(Photo Credit: West Mifflin Police Department)

 

west mifflin sex act 2 Police Trying To Identify Male Accused Of Deviant Sex Act

(Photo Credit: West Mifflin Police Department)

Police say they cannot release any further information at this time because this is an open, ongoing case.

Anyone who is able to identify this male should contact West Mifflin Police at (412) 461-0600, call 911 or submit information to the West Mifflin Police tip page here: WestMifflinPolice.com/submit-a-tip/

