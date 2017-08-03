STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Roethlisberger's Future | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Be Featured When ‘American Pickers’ Films In Pennsylvania

August 3, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: American Pickers, History Channel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Episodes of a popular show on the History Channel will be filmed in Pennsylvania next month.

The “American Pickers” show will be traveling across the state, looking for antique collectors to tell their stories.

Anyone who has a large collection of antiques, and would like a chance to be featured on the show, should contact them as soon as possible.

Contact info:

Email: AmericanPickers@cineflix.com

Call: 1-855-OLD-RUST

Or, contact them on Facebook here.

Interested parties are asked to leave their name, town and state along with a phone number and a description of their collection.

