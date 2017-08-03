Disney Princess Films Returning To The Big Screen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Oh, isn’t this amazing? Some of your favorite Disney princesses are making their way back to the big screen for a limited time this fall.
AMC Theatres will hold screenings of five animated Disney princess movies between Sept. 15 and Oct. 19.
The following movies are included in the movie theater chain’s “Dream Big, Princess” event:
- “Beauty and the Beast”
- “Mulan”
- “Tangled”
- “The Princess and the Frog”
- “Brave”
Each movie will receive a one-week run — starting with “Beauty and the Beast” from Sept. 15 – 21, and ending with “Brave” from Oct. 13 – 19.
To find a participating location near you and purchase advanced tickets, go to AMCtheatres.com/dream_big_princess.