STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Roethlisberger's Future | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Cops: Fake Caseworker Tried To Take Child From Woman’s Home

August 3, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Milton

MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a Pennsylvania home and tried to take a child without explanation.

Police in Milton say the unknown woman refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home on Wednesday evening.

The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch and tried to take her picture with a cellphone. Police say the woman knocked the phone out of the resident’s hand and then ran away.

Police are searching for the woman.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch