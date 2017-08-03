Liberty Bridge Closing Despite Busy Weekend Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those keeping score, Pittsburgh is going to be hopping this weekend.

The EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta starts at noon on Friday and runs through Sunday night. The Pirates are in town hosting the San Diego Padres all weekend. And Sunday, it’s the first ever Family Fun Fest at Heinz Field, including a practice by the Steelers.

PennDOT is not oblivious to everything that is going on. The work on the Parkway North, the Parkway West, and line painting projects have all been canceled. The Liberty Bridge, however, is a different animal and is scheduled for a total closure from Friday night until Monday morning.

District 11 spokesman Steve Cowan says the bridge has to be totally shut down to do the necessary final surfacing work and the calendar ahead is not friendly.

“We have two Steeler preseason games, a September home game, several Pitt games, several Pirate weekends, and Labor Day,” he said. “We just don’t have too many options at this point. “

If the crew can get weather dependent prep work completed overnight Thursday, the bridge will close for the weekend.

Regardless of whether the bridge closes, the inbound Liberty Tunnel WILL be closed all weekend meaning it will not be an option for drivers to get to the downtown festivities. Whether you will have access to the bridge and tunnel outbound should be decided by Friday morning.

