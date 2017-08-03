PA Department Of Education Unveils Plan To Track Students’ Performance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The State Department of Education released its proposed new plan to track the performance of more than 1.7 million students in Pennsylvania.
The proposal is required under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced the No Child Left Behind Act in 2015.
The new plan, required by all states, is due by September 18th and has to show how states will look at student achievement.
Pennsylvania’s plan includes a broader measure of academic success and there is less emphasis on how students perform on standardized tests.
The Department released a draft of its plan online Wednesday.
It will be available for public comment through September 2nd.
