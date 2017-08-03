STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Roethlisberger's Future | Hall Of Honor | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

PA Department Of Education Unveils Plan To Track Students’ Performance

August 3, 2017 3:04 AM By Lisa Washington
Filed Under: Every Student Succeeds Act, Lisa Washington, No Child Left Behind, PA Department of Education

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The State Department of Education released its proposed new plan to track the performance of more than 1.7 million students in Pennsylvania.

The proposal is required under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced the No Child Left Behind Act in 2015.

The new plan, required by all states, is due by September 18th and has to show how states will look at student achievement.

Pennsylvania’s plan includes a broader measure of academic success and there is less emphasis on how students perform on standardized tests.

The Department released a draft of its plan online Wednesday.

It will be available for public comment through September 2nd.

