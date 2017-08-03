Area’s First-Ever Food Truck Park Coming Soon To Millvale

MILLVALE (KDKA) — A hip, new park is coming to the Pittsburgh region.

And this one is creating a lot of buzz because this one will have something for everyone, but the big draw will be food trucks.

The Pittsburgh Food Truck Park, the first of its kind in our area, will be opening in Millvale’s Riverfront Park, along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.

But you’ll be able to do more than just eat at this park.

In addition to “a daily rotation” of local food trucks, their website says the park will have a beer garden featuring local drafts, a game yard, a performance venue and event space.

The park’s website says all are welcome and “the Three Rivers Heritage Trail allows easy bike commuting to the park from many Pittsburgh neighborhoods.”

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the park is the idea of three brothers who hope to have the space up and running by fall. But first, the Millvale Borough Council must approve the plans.

For more information on the park, visit their website here.

