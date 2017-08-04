Regatta’s Flugtag Event Promises Fun And Lots Of Belly Flops

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of people are expected at the Three Rivers Regatta Saturday.

Sure, the power boat races and food are a popular draw, but the main event will be something else. Many are coming just to see the Red Bull Flugtag.

So, what is this event all about?

KDKA’s Dave Crawley took a flight on Friday morning to give Pittsburgh a first look at this unique and fun event.

Logan Randolph’s team built a “ketchup bottle” entry and a Pittsburgh “bridge” for test runs. He showed KDKA the one he’d be piloting. The bridge.

Crawley: “This looks aerodynamically sound here.”

Randolph: “Absolutely, very streamlined.”

So, donning a life jacket and helmet our own Dave Crawley walked to the end of the pier. A 22-foot drop into the Allegheny River.

Instructors from Red Bull helped him get situated on the “flying bridge.” They counted down from three, and pushed off. The result was a 20-foot “flight” and an ungraceful belly flop.

Though it was an exciting experience, the effort missed the Flugtag record by 180 feet.

