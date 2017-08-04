Woman Rescued After Falling 20 Feet Over Hillside

ETNA (KDKA) — A woman was rescued after falling over a hillside in Etna on Thursday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the 100-block of Kittanning Street.
The Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company says crews were sent to the scene for a report over a female victim who had fallen over a steep hill. She was found 20 feet over the hillside.
Crews conducted a rope rescue, and the victim was sent to a local hospital.
According to officials, she was alert and conscious when she was transported.
The scene was clear around 9:45 p.m.
