Woman Rescued After Falling 20 Feet Over Hillside

August 4, 2017 12:12 AM
Filed Under: Etna

ETNA (KDKA) — A woman was rescued after falling over a hillside in Etna on Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 100-block of Kittanning Street.

The Cherry City Volunteer Fire Company says crews were sent to the scene for a report over a female victim who had fallen over a steep hill. She was found 20 feet over the hillside.

Crews conducted a rope rescue, and the victim was sent to a local hospital.

According to officials, she was alert and conscious when she was transported.

The scene was clear around 9:45 p.m.

