New Experiences Await Football Fans At Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play their first home preseason game of the year at Heinz Field. Pitt opens on the same turf on Sept. 2.

Fans will notice plenty of new things at the stadium this year.

However, one thing that will not change is the emphasis on security. Metal detectors are ready to go. The clear plastic bag sizes remain the same and don’t forget your smartphone.

“You will be able to get those options to be able to view content that only Heinz Field attendees are able to see. That’s some cool stuff like this year, we have a whole new replay technology called DreamCatcher, and what DreamCatcher is, it is going to give us new angles, but not only new angles, but new angles in 4K HD,” Pittsburgh Steelers Communications Manager Nick Sero said.

A total of $3 million was spent on the massive high definition video board. It is 41 feet high and more than a 130 feet long. It’s more than 5,300 square feet of glorious highlights and replays.

“No matter where you sit in the stadium, you are going to have a clear crisp angle of the actual game play footage,” Sero said.

Right after the U2 concert, the entire field was stripped. Grass – six inches of sod altogether – was torn out. They wanted to make certain that when it was time for kickoff, the players will be safe and the field will be ready.

“There also is a brand new heating system underneath. Before every game, they test for hardness which is to protect players’ safety. So, the new heating system will kind of help soften that grass so the players are playing on a safer surface during the game,” Sero said.

A portion of the field will be replaced in mid-October, before being fully re-sodded after the WPIAL championships.

Be sure to come hungry to the game. Aramark’s chefs have been hard at work for months.

“Pittsburgh is really a blooming culinary scene, so we really wanted to add some depth and sort of some artisan features and preparations to some of the classics,” Aramark Executive Chef Edward Lake said.

That means dressing up some fan favorites and top sellers.

“Pierogies from the Mexican War Streets to the Bloomfield Italian selection, which has vodka sauce and sausage in it,” Lake said.

There is also a country fried hot dog, a shrimp po boy, and variations of nachos. The deli stack is fries loaded with corned beef, horseradish, Dijon cheese and fried pickles.

About 1,000 parking spots are now available with the completion of the Gold 1 lot. However, you need to know that tailgating is not permitted in the garage.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter