KDKA Radio’s Barbara Boylan Saying Goodbye After 36 Years

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – One of Pittsburgh’s longest running voices on the radio is signing off.
Friday is KDKA Radio anchor and reporter Barbara Boylan’s last day.
Boylan came to KDKA Radio in 1981, She says didn’t plan a career in radio, but she’s covered some of the biggest stories. Some were tragic, including the crash of US Air Flight 427 in Hopewell Township, Beaver County in 1994, as well as the murder of three city police officers, and the deaths of two sitting mayors.
She’s covered mayors starting with Richard Caliguiri, the loss of the steel industry, and now the remaking of Pittsburgh.
“I’ve just been so lucky,” said Boylan.
When she started, we didn’t use computers, didn’t use cell phones, just skill, judgement, and a knack for telling a story.
Barbara had it all, and all of us in the KDKA family will miss her and wish her the best of luck!
