Troop Leader Killed In Crash While Driving Boy Scouts To Camping Trip

August 5, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Boy Scouts, Fatal Crash, Gustavus Township, James Potjunas, Ohio

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KDKA) — A troop leader was killed in a car crash in eastern Ohio while driving Boy Scouts to a camping trip Saturday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on State Route 11.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a group of Boy Scouts were heading to Canada for a camping trip when the back right tire of their SUV failed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slide off the roadway and overturn in the median.

The driver — 60-year-old James Potjunas, of Vienna — was pronounced dead at the scene. Potjunas was the troop leader.

The front seat passenger, 61-year-old Sandra Potjunas, and five minors were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say everyone was wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.

