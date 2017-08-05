Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Perry South

PERRY SOUTH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Perry South late Friday night.
Officers were sent to the 2500-block of Maple Avenue around 11:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot at least once on the porch of a vacant and condemned building.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.
Police believe other people were on the porch with the victim at the time of the shooting. No information on a suspect is available at this time.
Anyone with information about this shooting should contact police at (412) 323-7800.
