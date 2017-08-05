Man Steals Prescription Narcotics During Armed Robbery

PLUM (KDKA) — A man was taken into custody after he robbed a Plum pharmacy Saturday morning.
Plum Police were sent to Bill’s Hometown Pharmacy in the 1000-block of Unity-Center Road around 8:30 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.
According to police, as the pharmacy was opening, a man forced an employee to let him inside at knifepoint. The man demanded prescription narcotics, then fled the scene on foot.
Plum Police, along with Penn Hills Police and K-9 Unit, found the suspect in a wooded area behind the pharmacy. He was taken into custody and will be charged.
The man has been identified as Nathan Comanici.
Police recovered the stolen prescription narcotics, along with other items involved in the robbery.
