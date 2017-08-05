Crews Continue To Restore Power After Friday Storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands were still without power Saturday after storms swept through the area Friday afternoon.

Duquesne Light reported at noon that about 1,000 customers were still without service. The majority of customers are expected to have power back by 5 p.m.

As many as 25,000 customers were without power after the storms Friday.

Duquesne Light customers can report outages or dangerous situations by calling 1-888-393-7000 or by visiting DuquesneLight.com.

West Penn Power initially had 30,000 customers without power after the storms. About 2,900 customers were still without power Saturday. The company hoped to have power restored by Sunday.

More information on West Penn Power outages can be found on their website here: outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html

A power outage also forced the closure of the Boyce Park Wave Pool on Saturday. It is expected to reopen Sunday.

Storms pushed through Friday afternoon, causing significant damage in some areas. A massive tree brought down three utility poles and power lines in Bellevue. Just down the hill, several gas stations and a McDonald’s were forced to close due to power outages.

The Mall at Robinson also had to close its doors early.

Severe weather also prompted an evacuation at Latrobe Memorial Stadium where the Pittsburgh Steelers were holding their annual night practice.

