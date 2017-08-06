STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Night Practice | Tomlin Extension | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Child Finds Gun At Babysitter’s Home, Accidentally Shoots Himself

August 6, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Accidental Shooting, Chicago, Child Shot

CHICAGO (CBS) — A child accidentally shot and killed himself when he found a handgun at his babysitter’s house Saturday.

WBBM-TV reports that 4-year-old Eric Cole found a handgun in a case under a bed in an upstairs bedroom. The gun fired a single round, striking Cole and killing him.

A family friend told WBBM that Cole was going to turn 5 in 15 days, and “the family is in tremendous shock right now.”

According to WBBM, the investigation is ongoing, but authorities do not expect charges to be filed.

