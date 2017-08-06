Steelers Fans Flock To Heinz Field For Open Training Camp Practice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans flocked to Heinz Field for full team practice at the stadium Sunday.

It may have only been training camp, but it felt like a game as fans filled the seats. Many people in attendance were folks who don’t normally get to attend a game or training camp. Folks waited hours to get in.

“I just hope to see James Conner come back from his shoulder injury,” one young fan said. “I got to see him play at Pitt last year because I had Pitt season tickets, so I really got to see him play last year and he was a phenomenal player, but I think he’s going to be even better because he’s wearing number 30 for the Steelers.”

Fans were treated to much more than just practice. The Family Fest included a BMX stunt show, music, face-painting and photo opportunities with Super Bowl trophies and former Steelers like Franco Harris, Rocky Bleier and Santonio Holmes.

