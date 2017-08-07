Police Investigating Shooting In Cranberry Twp.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting this evening in Cranberry Township.
According to Butler County emergency dispatchers, the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 9100 block of Marshall Drive.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There’s no word on a condition, but there are reports the person may have been shot in the arm.
Police are investigating.
