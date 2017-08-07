STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Tomlin Extension | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Police Investigating Shooting In Cranberry Twp.

August 7, 2017 8:48 PM
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting this evening in Cranberry Township.

According to Butler County emergency dispatchers, the shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 9100 block of Marshall Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There’s no word on a condition, but there are reports the person may have been shot in the arm.

Police are investigating.

