One Person Dead In Penn Hills Shooting

August 7, 2017 1:33 AM
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in Penn Hills.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Conestoga Road around 10:30 p.m. They found one person inside a home who had been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Penn Hills Police had one person in custody for questioning.

No information has been released on a possible suspect. The person killed has not been identified.

Stay with KDKA.com for more on this developing story.

