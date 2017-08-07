One Person Dead In Penn Hills Shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in Penn Hills.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Conestoga Road around 10:30 p.m. They found one person inside a home who had been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Penn Hills Police had one person in custody for questioning.
No information has been released on a possible suspect. The person killed has not been identified.
