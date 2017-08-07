STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Night Practice | Tomlin Extension | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Woman Fatally Shot In Perry South, Infant Found Nearby

August 7, 2017 1:22 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Perry South, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a woman died after she was found shot Sunday night in the city’s Perry South neighborhood. Her seven-month old child was found nearby.

Officers were called to the intersection of Strauss and North Charles streets around 11:15 p.m. They found the victim in a grassy area. Police say she had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Allegheny General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

Police say the victim’s seven-month old child was also at the scene, and was picked up by a Good Samaritan. The child did not appear to be injured, but was taken to Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

Police say it’s unclear if the victim was getting into or out of her cat with her child at the time of the shooting.

There is no information on a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7800. Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch