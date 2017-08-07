Woman Fatally Shot In Perry South, Infant Found Nearby

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a woman died after she was found shot Sunday night in the city’s Perry South neighborhood. Her seven-month old child was found nearby.

Officers were called to the intersection of Strauss and North Charles streets around 11:15 p.m. They found the victim in a grassy area. Police say she had multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Allegheny General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

Police say the victim’s seven-month old child was also at the scene, and was picked up by a Good Samaritan. The child did not appear to be injured, but was taken to Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

Police say it’s unclear if the victim was getting into or out of her cat with her child at the time of the shooting.

There is no information on a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7800. Callers can remain anonymous.