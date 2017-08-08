Best Ways To Celebrate World Humanitarian Day In Pittsburgh

By Jessica Wasik There’s a saying that goes, “If it’s not ‘your day’ then try to make someone else’s.” What better way to do so than by volunteering your time to help those in need. August 19 is World Humanitarian Day, a day to do just that and to celebrate the countless aid workers who donate their time to humanitarian service while encouraging others to participate and campaign for humanitarian action. Throughout the Pittsburgh area, organizations and groups are actively seeking Pittsburghers to assist with a variety of events and daily efforts. Find out how you can join in World Humanitarian Day in your city by exploring one of these causes and activities.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s Community Harvest

1 N. Linden St.

Duquesne, PA 15110

(412) 460-3663

www.pittsburghfoodbank.org If you have a green thumb, The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank can use your help! It regularly hosts a Community Harvest, a program designed to provide home gardeners with a place to donate fresh grown produce to local member agencies. A growing number of participating agencies are being added on a consistent basis, which means the Food Bank needs Community Harvest donations more than ever. Using The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s online donation times calendar on its website makes it convenient and easy to see when and where you may contribute your homegrown vegetables and fruits. In addition to other programs like SNAP Sign-up, Produce to People and Senior Boxes (CSFP), the Community Harvest program is just one of the many ways this organization is giving back to its community.

Habitat For Humanity

6435 Frankstown Ave, Suite 100

Pittsburgh PA 15206

(412) 450-8520

www.pittsburghhabitat.org No matter how handy you are around the house, there’s a place for your skills within the Pittsburgh Habitat for Humanity. The organization is in constant need of volunteers with a variety of skill sets and talents to contribute their time, work and materials to build a better community within western Pennsylvania. Year-round projects are being completed to help rehabilitate, construct and rejuvenate homes and the Pittsburgh area. Volunteer individually or as a a group on the Pittsburgh Habitat for Humanity’s website, where you can also find a list of upcoming events in your area.

Schenley Park Volunteer Sweeps

Schenley Park

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

www.pittsburghparks.org Date: Aug. 23, 2017 at 6 p.m. Enjoy those last fleeting days of summer by spending some time outdoors at your local park. Schenley Park holds frequent volunteer events, including its volunteer sweeps that welcome Pittsburghers to join the Park Conservancy staff in keeping this park in tip-top shape. For two hours, you can help enhance the health and appearance of beautiful Schenley Park by weeding invasive plants, taming vines and picking up litter throughout the park. Each season presents a new set of tasks that need to be accomplished. Training, as well as tools and gloves, are provided at the event. Register to lend a hand on the Pittsburgh Parks website under its events’ calendar. Related: Best Outdoor Volunteer Opportunities For Families In Pittsburgh

Weekend Downtown Beautification

Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

www.pittsburghcares.org Date: Aug. 19, 2017 at 10 a.m. The downtown Pittsburgh area is a unique and beautiful space within the region. Help keep it that way by donating your time on World Humanitarian Day to its Saturday Downtown Beautification event. Just 50 spots are available for volunteers to pitch in by contributing your time and skills to a project that will impact the entire community. In doing so, you’ll also meet have the opportunity to socialize with other Pittsburghers, get to know your neighborhood and spend some time in the city’s gorgeous green spaces. If you can’t make this particular weekend, be sure to keep an eye on the Pittsburgh Cares volunteer calendar for additional opportunities and activities.