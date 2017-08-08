STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Mike Matthews | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Handcuffed Man Runs From Police, Found Dead In River

August 8, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Howard Stiltner, Kanawha River

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities say a West Virginia man found dead and handcuffed in a river likely drowned after he ran away from authorities.

News outlets report the body of 43-year-old Howard Stiltner was found in the Kanawha River on Saturday. An autopsy confirmed his identity Monday, and preliminary evidence suggests he died from drowning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Stiltner was arrested on an obstruction charge. He ran away as authorities walked him into the police department for booking Thursday.

Authorities say his identity was unknown at the time because he provided a fake name and date of birth.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

