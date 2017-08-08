Market District Recipes: Beef Kebabs With Peach & Tomato Salad

If you’re looking for some recipes that feature some local produce, be sure to check out these two from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Beef Kebabs

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 6-8

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

2 lb ground beef

¼ cup parsley, minced

2 tsp cumin

½ tsp ground cinnamon

1/3 cup onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

olive oil for brushing

Directions:

Light a grill over medium-high heat. In a bowl, mix the beef with the parsley, cumin, cinnamon, garlic, onion, 1 1/2 tsp of salt and ¾ tsp of pepper. Form the mixture into 16 ovals and thread them onto 8 skewers.

Brush the kebabs with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill, turning occasionally, until the kebabs are lightly charred in spots and just cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes.

Peach and Tomato Salad

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: N/A

Ingredients:

2 banana peppers, thinly sliced

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

salt

2 tbsp shallots, minced

2 tbsp olive oil

3 peaches, sliced

3 cups tomatoes, slice and/or quartered

salt and pepper to taste

½ cup basil, torn

2 cups watercress

8 oz burrata cheese

Directions:

In a small bowl pour the vinegar over the peppers with ¾ tsp salt Set aside for 10 minutes. Whisk in the shallots, and olive oil.

Arrange the peaches and tomatoes on a platter. Drizzle with the pepper dressing. Top with the basil and watercress. Tear the burrata cheese over top of the salad and serve.