Former Penguins’ Coach Eddie Olczyk Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

August 8, 2017 10:24 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Blackhawks, Colon Cancer, Eddie Olczyk, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

CHICAGO (KDKA/AP) – Former NHL forward and coach Eddie Olczyk has been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Olczyk, who turns 51 on Aug. 16, had surgery last week, and Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry says he “will be undergoing further treatment in the coming weeks, including chemotherapy.”

Olczyk is a color analyst for Blackhawks games and nationally for NBC.

He released this statement through the Blackhawks:

Olczyk played 16 seasons in the NHL, helping the New York Rangers win the Stanley Cup in 1994. He also coached the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 2003-04 season and part of the 2005-06 season.

The Penguins released this statement on Twitter:

Olczyk says he expects to return to the broadcast booth after he completes his treatment. He also thanked his family, the Blackhawks, NBC Sports and his friends and fans for their support.

