Nothing Found At Butler County Community College Where Cadaver Dogs Had Hit

MONACA, Pa. (AP) – The head of security for a Pennsylvania community college says police found “nothing” after searching an area near a pile of construction debris where cadaver dogs reacted to something over the weekend.
Butler County Community College’s head of security, Scott Richardson, says an unspecified group had the dogs on a remote part of the campus about 30 miles north of Pittsburgh for a training exercise on Saturday. The group was training the dogs for search-and-rescue missions.
The dogs’ behavior prompted the school to contact state police, who used their own cadaver dog to search the area again Tuesday.
Richardson says troopers from the Butler barracks found nothing and have completed their investigation.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)