Sheriff: Woman Set Husband On Fire After Argument

August 8, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Kentucky, Vera Wooten

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault.

News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment.

The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition, with burns on more than 50 percent of his body.

Wooten is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

