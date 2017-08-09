STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Family Fest | Mike Matthews | Arrivals | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Pittsburgh Cop On Leave, Charged With Assault In Road Rage Incident

August 9, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Police, Road Rage, Robert Kramer

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh police say an officer pointed a gun at someone in a road rage encounter last spring while he was off duty, and is being charged with simple assault.

Police identified the officer as 28-year-old Robert Kramer. They say he is on administrative leave, pending the resolution of the criminal case involving a May 3 encounter in the city’s Sheraden neighborhood.

Police say Kramer pointed a silver revolver at a civilian, which suggests he wasn’t using his service weapon because those are dark-colored.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Kramer, but say he must appear for a preliminary hearing Oct. 2.

Police provided no further details Wednesday, and the criminal complaint that includes specifics wasn’t immediately available.

