Pittsburgh Cop On Leave, Charged With Assault In Road Rage Incident

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh police say an officer pointed a gun at someone in a road rage encounter last spring while he was off duty, and is being charged with simple assault.
Police identified the officer as 28-year-old Robert Kramer. They say he is on administrative leave, pending the resolution of the criminal case involving a May 3 encounter in the city’s Sheraden neighborhood.
Police say Kramer pointed a silver revolver at a civilian, which suggests he wasn’t using his service weapon because those are dark-colored.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Kramer, but say he must appear for a preliminary hearing Oct. 2.
Police provided no further details Wednesday, and the criminal complaint that includes specifics wasn’t immediately available.
