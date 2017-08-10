Animal Friends Hosting Event To Encourage Cat Adoptions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve been considering adopting a cat, now is the time. Animal Friends is filled to capacity with cats.

In an effort to encourage more cat and kitten adoptions, Animal Friends is hosting a “Kitten A-Go-Go” event on Sunday.

Potential pet parents can stop by and interact with adoptable kittens. Anyone who chooses to adopt will receive a starter kit for their new pet.

Animal Friends is also offering two cats for the price of one — your requested adoption donation will cover two cat adoptions.

The shelter says there are many benefits to adopting two cats. Not only will having a companion will keep your cats lively, well-exercised, and healthy, but it could also help prevent destructive behavior, which Animal Friends says is often traced to boredom.

“Kitten A-Go-Go” will be held between noon and 3 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the Outreach Center of the North Hills shelter at 562 Camp Horne Road.

More information about Animal Friends and animals that are up for adoption can be found on ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter