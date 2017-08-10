STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Preseason Opener | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Study: Trump’s Actions Trigger Health Premium Hikes For 2018

August 10, 2017 7:32 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – A study by a nonpartisan group says the Trump administration’s own actions are triggering double-digit premium increases on individual health insurance policies purchased by many consumers.

The analysis out Thursday from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty “far outside the norm,” leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.

Researchers from the Kaiser organization looked at proposed premiums for a benchmark silver plan across major metropolitan areas in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

Overall, they found that 15 of those cities will see increases of 10 percent or more next year.

The highest: a 49 percent jump in Wilmington, Delaware. The only decline: a 5 percent reduction in Providence, Rhode Island.

