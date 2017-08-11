Man Killed By Loose Wheel From Utility Trailer

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (KDKA) — A man was killed by a loose wheel from a utility trailer in West Virginia on Thursday.
According to West Virginia state police, officials in Fairmont were sent to I-79 around 6:35 p.m. for a report of a traffic incident.
State police say a 56-year-old man was repairing his vehicle when a wheel on a passing utility trailer came off and struck the man. He later died from his injuries.
State police are trying to find the utility trailer.
It’s described as a blue or dark-colored Ford one-ton dually truck. It was pulling a triaxle trailer, hauling two vehicles. The truck was seen pulling off at a weigh station at milepost 140.
Anyone with information about the truck is asked to contact West Virginia state police at (304) 367-2701.
