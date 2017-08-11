Apparent Hoax Leads To Police Surrounding Home For Hours

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say officers surrounded a home in Aliquippa for hours after an alarming 911 call, only to find out hours later that the call was apparently a hoax.

Aliquippa’s police chief told KDKA-TV that Beaver County 911 received a call around 1 a.m. Friday from a man who identified himself as “Carl” and said he had a family held up at gunpoint. Police say “Carl” said he needed $10,000 and a vehicle to take him to the airport.

Police responded by surrounding a home in the 100-block of Major Street. Police SWAT and the Community Emergency Response Team were also called to the scene.

After several hours of careful tactics, police made contact with the family living in the home. They had been asleep the entire time and had no idea what was happening outside. They were unharmed and never in any danger.

Police cleared the scene shortly before 5 a.m.

Aliquippa’s police chief said the investigation will continue because the costly resources spent on the apparent hoax.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter