STEELERS TRAINING CAMP: Bryant Cleared | Keith Butler | Preseason Opener | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Poll: Most Say Time To End Effort To Repeal Obama Health Law

August 11, 2017 7:14 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kaiser Family Foundation, Obamacare

WASHINGTON (AP) – A new poll shows that people want President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to try making the Obama health care law more effective.

And they want them to stop trying to scuttle it.

That’s the message from a national poll released by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. The survey was conducted after last month’s Senate derailment of the GOP drive to erase much of President Barack Obama’s health care law

Around 4 in 5 say they want the Trump administration to take actions that help Obama’s law function properly, rather than trying to undermine it.

Trump has suggested steps like halting subsidies to insurers who reduce out-of-pockets health costs for millions of consumers.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch