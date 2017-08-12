SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Report: Police Investigating After Blood, Firearm Discovered

August 12, 2017 8:22 PM
Filed Under: Brighton Heights, Marshall-Shadeland

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Police are investigating after blood and a firearm were found along the border of Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland early Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that blood was discovered on a sidewalk on Woods Run Road Avenue around 8 a.m. Officers searched two apartments in the 1100 block of the street and found one man with head injuries, but the injuries were not consistent with the blood.

The Post-Gazette says a firearm was recovered, and police were searching for a possible gunshot victim.

No further details are available at this time.

