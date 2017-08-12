East Liberty McDonald’s Robbed At Gunpoint

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police were dispatched to an East Liberty McDonald’s Friday morning for a report of an armed robbery.

According to the police investigation, two black males entered the store and proceeded to head to the bathroom.

Upon exiting the bathroom, the suspects robbed the store at gunpoint.

One male described as 6-foot-3-inches tall and thin, was wearing a tan coat, grey mask, sunglasses and a black ball cap. The suspect pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded cash from the registers.

The other suspect, who is approximately 5-foot-1-inch tall with a large build, was wearing a red shirt and a red bandana. Both suspects were wearing medical gloves.

The suspect who pointed the gun at the cashier directed the store manager to the back to open the safe while also making employees get on the floor.

Paramedics took a 17-year-old victim to the hospital to be evaluated for breathing problems.

The investigation is ongoing.