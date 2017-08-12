Demonstrators, Politicians React To Va. White Nationalist Rally

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Demonstrators across the country took to the streets in response to the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville on Saturday, as Pennsylvania politicians took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Demonstrators gathered in Atlanta on Saturday in response to the events in Charlottesville. The march was organized by a number of human rights and religious groups. The demonstrators are calling on President Trump to condemn the rally and to explicitly refer to it as a white supremacist convention.

In Philadelphia, protestors marched on the Vine Street Expressway. Some people tweeted saying the small group of protestors actually shut down the highway. One sign read, “Racism is a Disease.”

Leaders across the state are also reacting to the news. Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King saying, “Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.”

Governor Tom Wolf came out strongly against Saturday’s events. He tweeted: “Responding to Charlottesville events in one tweet is difficult. But let’s be clear: White nationalists are racists and racism is un-American.”

Senator Bob Casey tweeted: “Those marching to promote ‘white nationalism’ are promoting a blatantly racist ideology.”

Lastly, Senator Pat Toomey tweeted: “The racism, hate and violence seen in Charlottesville are vile and unacceptable.”

Religious organizations also responded to the events.

The Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh put out a message from Bishop McConnell calling upon churches to pray for peace and justice.

The statement read, in part, “Some of those espousing these views see their movement as a holy crusade and even invoke a Christian God to support their efforts. Yet, nothing could be further from the love of Christ in His Cross than the politics of racial purity.”

The full statement can be read on the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh website.