House Fire In McKeesport Spreads To Second Home

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A house fire in McKeesport has spread to a second home.
According to Allegheny County Officials, the fire is on the 1900 block of Lamont Street and the structure is fully engulfed.
McKeesport: Structure fire – 1900 block Lamont St- 2nd Alarm Fully engulfed with live wires down; 2nd house catching, no reported injuries
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 13, 2017
The fire went to two alarms, but there are no reported injuries.
Crews are still on the scene.
