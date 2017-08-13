SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
House Fire In McKeesport Spreads To Second Home

August 13, 2017 3:34 PM
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A house fire in McKeesport has spread to a second home.

According to Allegheny County Officials, the fire is on the 1900 block of Lamont Street and the structure is fully engulfed.

The fire went to two alarms, but there are no reported injuries.

Crews are still on the scene.

Stay with KDKA.com for more details.

