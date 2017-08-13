Woman Tips Off Police About Drug Dealers In Her Home

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A woman tipped off police Friday morning that there were drug dealers in her Homewood apartment.

Derek Reddix and Gerald Critten were taken into custody after police searched the apartment on the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue and found a black handgun with a magazine and 11 live rounds of ammunition.

A teen was present at the scene but he was brought to the station and released to his parents.

After the officers ran the serial number for the gun, it came back that it had been stolen from Ambridge.

Police also found a large amount of narcotics including heroin, crack-cocaine and Suboxone.

Suboxone is a drug commonly used to help control opioid dependence.

Critten told police he was a 14-year-old named Angelo Morris but officers were able to determine his real name. After searching Critten’s name and date of birth, police found out he had two active warrants.

Critten was transported to Allegheny County Jail and will be charged with providing false information to police.

In addition to the drugs and handgun, they also found scales and more than $1,000 in cash.

Given the way the narcotics were packaged, the officers believed there was an intent to distribute. Officers also believed the narcotics were Reddix’s.

Reddix is facing a number of charges including receiving stolen property and possession with intent to deliver.