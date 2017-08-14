Google’s Pittsburgh Offices Targeted In Nationwide Protests

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has been added to a list of locations where an alt-right group is planning to protest Google later this week.

Google has attracted a lot of attention since its East End offices first opened, but now, the building is scheduled to be the target of an alt-right rally scheduled for this Saturday.

The Facebook page says “FlyOver America, Pittsburgh, March On Google.” The focus, according to the page, is “to talk to the deplorables that made their voices loud on election night 2016.” Why Google? The alt-right group says it’s because Google has silenced dissenting voices.

“We saw what happened in Charlottesville. We don’t know what the response is going to be like here,” attorney and activist Felicity Williams said. “We don’t know how many people are going to show up [or] where they’re going to come from, so we should probably get together and plan.”

After this past weekend’s events in Charlottesville, the fear here is that the protests at the Google offices that are planned across the country could create rising tensions.

Pittsburgh was added to the list of cities Sunday.

“I hope that they are taking the necessary steps to prepare because, again as I said, I’m pretty sure Charlottesville didn’t anticipate what happened there happening in their city,” Williams said.

A spokesperson for the city’s Public Safety department said Monday in a written statement, “They did not request a permit, but Google’s property is private. Police will be monitoring the protest and will be taking all necessary precautions.”

Reactions on the “FlyOver America” Facebook page so far are sending a strong message — “not in Pittsburgh,” “go home,” “stay out of our city. Pittsburgh doesn’t want you here.”

But for now, the march is scheduled for Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“We want to make sure that whatever action we plan, that we are keeping people safe,” Williams said, “but we are still able to exercise our rights and to make a statement against this coming to Pittsburgh.”

Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted Monday afternoon, saying they were aware of the event and preparing for it.

Yes. We are very aware of the event on Saturday. We are preparing, as all groups have a Constitutional right to gather in our country. https://t.co/EK0jHwZrD1 — bill peduto (@billpeduto) August 14, 2017

He later released the following statement:

“We have been monitoring social media and intelligence reports regarding potential right wing protests this weekend in Pittsburgh. However, we have not received any event permit requests nor confirmed whether any such protests will actually occur. We are preparing our public safety resources and are engaging with our community stakeholders. As Pittsburghers, we have zero tolerance for violence or hatred, and we will do everything in our power to keep our city’s residents safe. While we must respect First Amendment rights, let me be clear: those spreading hate, fear and violence are not welcome in our city.”

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, a community meeting will be taking place at the Kingsley Association. Anyone who has a vested interest in the planned protest is invited to attend.