4 Injured In Route 65 School Bus, Van Crash

August 14, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Brighton Heights, McKees Rocks Bridge, New Brighton Area School District, Route 65

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) – Four people were injured in a collision involving a school bus and school van in Brighton Heights Monday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on Route 65, near the McKees Rocks Bridge.

The school bus driver and three students were transported to a local hospital with neck braces. Their conditions are unknown.

The van involved in the crash is from the New Brighton Area School District and it may have been hauling band equipment.

The students were scheduled to perform at Kennywood.

