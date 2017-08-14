STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Giants Recap | Bryant Returns | Keith Butler | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Woman Struck By Bullet Inside Garfield Home

August 14, 2017 3:18 AM
Filed Under: Garfield, North Fairmount Street, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a woman was struck by a bullet inside a home in the city’s Garfield neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police say Zone 5’s ShotSpotter technology detected two gunshots fired in the 400 block of North Fairmount Street around 12:20 a.m. There was also a call to 911 reporting the shooting.

When police and paramedics arrived on the scene, they found a woman in her mid-50’s who had been grazed in the back of her head by a bullet. The injury was said to be minor. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say at least three other people were inside the home at the time. They were not hurt.

Police had no immediate information about the shooter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch