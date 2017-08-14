Woman Struck By Bullet Inside Garfield Home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a woman was struck by a bullet inside a home in the city’s Garfield neighborhood early Monday morning.
Police say Zone 5’s ShotSpotter technology detected two gunshots fired in the 400 block of North Fairmount Street around 12:20 a.m. There was also a call to 911 reporting the shooting.
When police and paramedics arrived on the scene, they found a woman in her mid-50’s who had been grazed in the back of her head by a bullet. The injury was said to be minor. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say at least three other people were inside the home at the time. They were not hurt.
Police had no immediate information about the shooter.