Best Water Parks In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz Summer heat getting to you, pushing your air conditioner to the brink? Need to cool down? Pittsburgh’s water parks have you covered, from simple fountains to splash in to amusement parks dedicated to H2O. Here are five of the best, so get your swimsuits, grab a towel, and go beat the heat.

Sandcastle

1000 Sandcastle Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15120

(412) 462-6666

www.sandcastlewaterpark.com You can’t talk about summer water-park fun without mentioning Sandcastle, located along the Monongahela River with 15 waterslides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and play areas for kids. Regular admission is $32.99 during the week and $35.99 on weekends, but plenty of package deals are available. And don’t worry if it rains and the pools and slides close — if you have your ticket stub or receipt, you’ll get a free ticket to use another time.

North Shore Riverfront Park

100 Art Rooney Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 325-3003

www.pgh-sea.com Sometimes, the best way to cool off is by visiting a fountain you can have some fun in — some around here aren’t just for show. Check out North Shore Riverfront Park’s water steps, built out of sandstone and situated right by the river.

Boyce Mayview Park

1551 Mayview Road

Upper St. Clair, PA 15241

(412) 221-1099

www.twpusc.org You're not likely to find a better, more fun pool than the one at Boyce Mayview Park in nearby Upper St. Clair, with 6,000 square feet of water, interactive structures, a 60,000-gallon bucket, slides, lily pads, geysers, water canons, and leisure pool with underwater benches. Inside, you'll find an aquatic center with a four-lane lap pool and whirlpool.

Cranberry Waterpark

450 North Boundary Park Drive

Cranberry Township, PA 16066

(724) 779-4386

www.cranberrytownship.org Head to nearby Cranberry to enjoy their waterpark, with a 120-foot water slide, diving well, tube slide, water-climbing wall, 17,500-square-foot pool, and more. Enjoy a full summer of swimming with a season pass, including a discount for residents.