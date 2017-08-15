Best Water Parks In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz
Summer heat getting to you, pushing your air conditioner to the brink? Need to cool down? Pittsburgh’s water parks have you covered, from simple fountains to splash in to amusement parks dedicated to H2O. Here are five of the best, so get your swimsuits, grab a towel, and go beat the heat.
Sandcastle
1000 Sandcastle Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15120
(412) 462-6666
www.sandcastlewaterpark.com
You can’t talk about summer water-park fun without mentioning Sandcastle, located along the Monongahela River with 15 waterslides, a wave pool, a lazy river, and play areas for kids. Regular admission is $32.99 during the week and $35.99 on weekends, but plenty of package deals are available. And don’t worry if it rains and the pools and slides close — if you have your ticket stub or receipt, you’ll get a free ticket to use another time.
North Shore Riverfront Park
100 Art Rooney Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
(412) 325-3003
www.pgh-sea.com
Sometimes, the best way to cool off is by visiting a fountain you can have some fun in — some around here aren’t just for show. Check out North Shore Riverfront Park’s water steps, built out of sandstone and situated right by the river.
Boyce Mayview Park
1551 Mayview Road
Upper St. Clair, PA 15241
(412) 221-1099
www.twpusc.org
You’re not likely to find a better, more fun pool than the one at Boyce Mayview Park in nearby Upper St. Clair, with 6,000 square feet of water, interactive structures, a 60,000-gallon bucket, slides, lily pads, geysers, water canons, and leisure pool with underwater benches. Inside, you’ll find an aquatic center with a four-lane lap pool and whirlpool.
Related: The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring It
Cranberry Waterpark
450 North Boundary Park Drive
Cranberry Township, PA 16066
(724) 779-4386
www.cranberrytownship.org
Head to nearby Cranberry to enjoy their waterpark, with a 120-foot water slide, diving well, tube slide, water-climbing wall, 17,500-square-foot pool, and more. Enjoy a full summer of swimming with a season pass, including a discount for residents.
SoakZone
2574 US-30
Ligonier, PA 15658
(724) 238-3666
www.idlewild.com
In the past years, Idlewild Park has added plenty of new attractions, focusing on water rides to create SoakZone, the ultimate place to cool off. Enjoy a wave pool, lazy river, multiple water slides, a tipping bucket, and more, including a children’s pool. Idlewild has also been given the Golden Ticket Award for Best Children’s Park, with great kid-friendly attractions like Story Book Forest and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.
Related: Your Ultimate Guide To Summer