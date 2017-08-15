Former Harmony Officer Struggling 2 Years After Being Shot In Line Of Duty

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “It was just a night that completely and utterly changed my life.”

At 4 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2015, Harmony Township Officer Alan Loskoch spots a man breaking into a car. When he pulls up alongside, shots fly.

“It was fast. I was fighting for my life. It was raining. Bullets flying past my head. My drink was exploding in my eyes, I could smell gunfire. I could smell it,” Loskoch said.

In the gunfight, Loskoch takes a bullet to the chest — saved only by his Kevlar vest. But, his trauma doesn’t end there. Despite being shot in the line of duty and hailed for his heroism – two years later, Loskoch is no longer a cop.

He finds himself nearly broke, without medical care and suffering from post-traumatic stress.

“I was a police officer. Did my job every day, was highly decorated, treated people right. I just feel I was given the short end of the stick,” he said.

After the shooting, Loskoch hurried back to the job he loved and projected an image of strength. But, all the while, he lived in his head replaying the gunfight over and over.

“I revisit it. What could I have done differently? What could I have done differently?” he said.

While his stress went untreated, there came another constant reminder — the shots that rang out that night continued to ring in his ears in a condition called tinnitus. A doctor recommended he take a few months off for the noise to clear, but after fitting him with state of the art hearing aids the same doctor ruled that he be retired from the force over Loskoch’s objections.

In March, he reluctantly signed an agreement for a disability pension and 10 years of medical coverage.

But, he’s now living on half of his former pay and due to a continuing wrangle with the township, he and his kids still don’t have health insurance. He can’t pay his bills.

“My life’s crumbling a little bit. Every day’s a battle,” he aid.

What’s more is next month, his alleged assailant Earl Hollins goes to trial and the fact that Loskoch will need to testify only heightens his anxiety. Still, he feels that if he can get the proper treatment for his PTSD and have his hearing cleared, he could someday return to being a police officer

“I wish I was back with my buddies working beats and doing the job I love serving the community,” he said.

But, all of that seems unlikely – at least in Harmony. KDKA-TV’s Andy Sheehan tried contacting both the chief of police and the council president and both declined comment. Solicitor Richard Start did the same – except to say this: “We did everything within our power to assist him and attempted to serve any need he made us aware of. Everyone feels a great deal of compassion for former Officer Loskoch and that compassion is expressed in our efforts to help him.”

But, it’s clear that those efforts have fallen short and that two years after he was shot in the line of duty, former Officer Loskach finds his life in tatters.

Perhaps now after telling his story, he’ll get the help that he needs.