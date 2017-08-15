STEELERS PRESEASON: Steelers-Giants Recap | Bryant Returns | Keith Butler | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Large Sum Of Money Left On Port Authority Bus, Owner Sought

August 15, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Lost & Found, Money, Port Authority

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – The Port Authority of Allegheny County is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who may be missing a good deal of cash.

Port Authority Spokesman Adam Brandolph tells KDKA Radio the cash was discovered last month.

“A woman boarded a 61C [bus] in Homestead around 11 a.m. on July 20. She exited the bus in Oakland a short time later and the bus operator found a wad of cash a short time later,” said Brandolph.

Officials won’t say how much money was left or if it was in anything.

Anyone with information or if you recognize the woman in the photos you’re asked to call Port Authority Police at (412)-255-1385.

