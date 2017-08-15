Former Police Officer Found Passed Out In Car With Newborn

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former police officer is facing charges after police say she was found passed out in her running car with her newborn baby in the back in a car seat.

Police say it was at Fox Chapel High School late Sunday night where police found Nicole Mautino, 32, inside her Jeep Grand Cherokee unconscious in the driver’s seat. The car was still running and in drive near a baseball field.

Police say she had very shallow breathing and a rapid pulse. They took her out of the jeep and administered one vial of Narcan but it didn’t work.

Police were initially called to the high school to check on a man walking on the street nearby.

He was found near the back of the high school. Police say he is Anthony Schulli, 29, the father of the baby in the back of Mautino’s jeep.

When police questioned Schulli he told them he had no idea what Mautino had taken but did say she was on Xanax.

After going through Mautino’s purse, police found three prescription bottles inside, all prescribed to Mautino.

Mautino used to serve as a police officer in Sharpsburg.

According to the Tribune-Review, Mautino was hired as a part time police officer in Sharpsburg in 2009.

She was also a part time police officer in Trafford at the same time, worked as a police officer prior to this in Oakmont and at one point was a police officer with Point Park University.

The baby was taken to Children’s Hospital to get checked out. Mautino was taken to UPMC St. Margaret to be treated.

Both Mautino and Schulli face multiple charges tonight including endangering the welfare of children.

They were released on their own recognizance from the Allegheny County Jail.