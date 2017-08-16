Man Injured, Dog Dies In Ross Township Fire

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Neighbors helped to pull a man from a house fire in Ross Township Wednesday morning.
According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out at a home along Sally Ann Drive just before noon.
Jerry O’Brien was working in his downstairs office when the fire started. He was able to get the garage door open. At that time, neighbors saw smoke and pulled him out of the home.
O’Brien, the Ross Township tax collector, was taken to West Penn Hospital with smoke inhalation. His condition has not been released.
Additionally, the family’s dog passed away in the fire.
The fire marshal is investigating how the fire started.
