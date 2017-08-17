Martavis Bryant Settling Back In With Steelers

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Steelers WR Martavis Bryant is settling in after receiving permission to practice from the NFL last Wednesday following his season-long suspension.

Bryant, who practiced for the first time on Sunday, said he needed some time to get used to the pads again, but feels he has adjusted well in the past five days.

“I was a little tired the first day,” he said. “When you put on shoulder pads, it’s a little different. I’ve had my pads on a couple days now, so I’m getting more used to them.”

The competition at wide receiver heated up over the past week after Bryant’s return and the activation of Sammi Coates from the PUP list. It is a battle that excites Bryant, and shows the potential of this year’s receiving corps.

“Everybody’s good,” he said. “Everybody’s talented in their own way and everybody works hard. The more guys we can have that do different things, the better off we’re going to be.”

Bryant is expected to play Sunday in the Steelers preseason game against Atlanta. It will be his first appearance in a game since Pittsburgh lost to Denver in the playoffs on January 17, 2016.

“I’m just going to be happy to get back on the field in general,” he said. “I’m a little nervous, but it’s football. I’m not going to shy away from the moment, I’ll tell you that.”