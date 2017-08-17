WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Police Trying To Identify Man Who Stole 81-Year-Old’s Bike

Filed Under: Bicycle Thefts, Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a man who stole an 81-year-old man’s bicycle Monday.

Police say the 81-year-old man rode his bike from Oakland and left it outside Rivers Casino on Monday. When he returned, his bike was gone.

Surveillance video captured a middle-aged black man with a goatee taking the bike. Police believe he may be about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants at the time of the theft.

rivers casino bicycle thief Police Trying To Identify Man Who Stole 81 Year Olds Bike

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

According to police, the bicycle is a Specialized Tricross Expert, size 52, and it’s worth approximately $2,000. The bike is red with a white trim.

Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to call police at (412) 323-7201.

