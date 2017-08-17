Police Trying To Identify Man Who Stole 81-Year-Old’s Bike

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a man who stole an 81-year-old man’s bicycle Monday.
Police say the 81-year-old man rode his bike from Oakland and left it outside Rivers Casino on Monday. When he returned, his bike was gone.
Surveillance video captured a middle-aged black man with a goatee taking the bike. Police believe he may be about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants at the time of the theft.
According to police, the bicycle is a Specialized Tricross Expert, size 52, and it’s worth approximately $2,000. The bike is red with a white trim.
Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to call police at (412) 323-7201.