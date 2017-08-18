Cops: Man Posed As Wife On Craigslist Soliciting His Murder

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man accused of posing as his estranged wife in a Craigslist ad that solicited a hit man to kill him has been sentenced to jail.
Public Opinion reports 30-year-old Christian Koelsch was sentenced to a maximum of 23 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to false reports Wednesday.
Police say Koelsch was impersonating his wife when he created a Craigslist ad requesting someone to help her “take care of” her ex-husband. Documents show Koelsch wrote in the advertisement that he beat and abused her.
Craigslist provided information to law enforcement about the ad and the account that created it, and that helped authorities determine who had created it.
He has been ordered not to have contact with his ex-wife and complete domestic violence therapy.
