Grant Street Reopens Two Weeks After Stone Fell From Frick Building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Grant Street has reopened near the Frick Building after being shut down for two weeks.

The Mayor’s office announced around 3:45 p.m. that the road had reopened in time for evening rush hour traffic.

The roads and sidewalks around the Frick Building were closed to traffic and pedestrians for about two weeks after a chunk of granite stone fell from the top of the building and caused some damage to the street below.

frick building stone Grant Street Reopens Two Weeks After Stone Fell From Frick Building

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Barriers were put in place while crews worked on repairs and installed scaffolding.

