Grant Street Reopens Two Weeks After Stone Fell From Frick Building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Grant Street has reopened near the Frick Building after being shut down for two weeks.
The Mayor’s office announced around 3:45 p.m. that the road had reopened in time for evening rush hour traffic.
Thanks to @CityPGH @PGHDPW crews, Grant Street in Downtown #Pittsburgh has reopened to traffic in time for evening rush hour. pic.twitter.com/NDQ40EWAim
— Office of the Mayor (@TheNextPGH) August 18, 2017
The roads and sidewalks around the Frick Building were closed to traffic and pedestrians for about two weeks after a chunk of granite stone fell from the top of the building and caused some damage to the street below.
Barriers were put in place while crews worked on repairs and installed scaffolding.